    Minot Chapel named Air Force's best large chapel

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Sullivan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Minot chapel staff poses in their juice and coffee bar where they serve Airmen free refreshments at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., March 13, 2017. The staff was awarded with the Charles I. Carpenter Award for being the Air Force's Outstanding Large Chapel Team. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Christian Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 10:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Chapel named Air Force's best large chapel, by A1C Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Chapel
    5th Bomb Wing
    Charles I. Carpenter Award

