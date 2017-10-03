Airman Dalton Shank, 5th Bomb Wing public affairs specialist, reads pamphlets on the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post-9/11 GI Bill at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., March 10, 2017. A higher education can be achieved with little to no cost by utilizing the services offered through the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 08:48
|Photo ID:
|3237114
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-VF865-0012
|Resolution:
|2717x1941
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paying for a better future, by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT