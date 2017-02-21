(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170221-N-XY902-003

    GROTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 21, 2017) –Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Michael Wiggins (top right) and Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Roger Craven (center) conducts a hands-on equipment demonstration for Capt. Joseph Finn (front), commander Task Force 1030, during a recent site visit. NIOD Groton is subordinate to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Norfolk, and aligns under Commander, Task Force 1030 and ultimately Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Griffin/Released)

    NIOD Groton Hosts Commander Task Force 1030

    Cyber
    Fleet Cyber Command
    U.S. 10th Fleet
    Information Warfare

