GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 21, 2017) –Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Michael Wiggins (top right) and Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Roger Craven (center) conducts a hands-on equipment demonstration for Capt. Joseph Finn (front), commander Task Force 1030, during a recent site visit. NIOD Groton is subordinate to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Norfolk, and aligns under Commander, Task Force 1030 and ultimately Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Griffin/Released)
|02.21.2017
|03.15.2017 14:03
|3229682
|170221-N-XY902-003
GROTON, MD, US
|GROTON, MD, US
This work, 170221-N-XY902-003, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NIOD Groton Hosts Commander Task Force 1030
