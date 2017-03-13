NMCB 1 Seabee welds in Djibouti

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 13, 2017) Steelworker 2nd Class Nicholas Baldus, from Sanford, Florida, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, welds iron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on March 13, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Alexus Austin/Released)

