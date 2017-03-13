(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 Seabee welds in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 13, 2017) Steelworker 2nd Class Nicholas Baldus, from Sanford, Florida, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, welds iron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on March 13, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Alexus Austin/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3229557
    VIRIN: 170313-N-SD965-001
    Resolution: 2988x5312
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: SANFORD, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Seabee welds in Djibouti, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

