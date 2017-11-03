Staff Sgt. Cristina Hreso, 111th Medical Group public health technician, browses through wedding gowns at Horsham Air Guard Station on March 11, 2017. Hosted by Horsham’s Airman & Family Readiness Center, the military bridal gown giveaway was made possible by a New York-based bridal store. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Timi Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3228004
|VIRIN:
|170312-Z-XY123-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
This work, Browsing bridal gowns at A&FRC event, by SrA Timi Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Horsham’s A&FRC eases wedding cost worry with gown giveaway
