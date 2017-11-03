(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Browsing bridal gowns at A&FRC event

    Browsing bridal gowns at A&FRC event

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Timi Jones 

    111th Attack Wing

    Staff Sgt. Cristina Hreso, 111th Medical Group public health technician, browses through wedding gowns at Horsham Air Guard Station on March 11, 2017. Hosted by Horsham’s Airman & Family Readiness Center, the military bridal gown giveaway was made possible by a New York-based bridal store. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Timi Jones)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Horsham’s A&FRC eases wedding cost worry with gown giveaway

