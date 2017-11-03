Browsing bridal gowns at A&FRC event

Staff Sgt. Cristina Hreso, 111th Medical Group public health technician, browses through wedding gowns at Horsham Air Guard Station on March 11, 2017. Hosted by Horsham’s Airman & Family Readiness Center, the military bridal gown giveaway was made possible by a New York-based bridal store. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Timi Jones)

