Student Dependent Travel Assistance is available year-round, but many apply shortly after the Spring and Fall semesters, so try to provide 30 days of wiggle room when submitting the application. SDT allows for a command sponsored dependent of a military member to get a round-trip plane ticket for free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2016 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 14:57 Photo ID: 3227992 VIRIN: 160715-F-LQ965-015 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.46 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sending a dependent to school? You could get free travel., by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.