Student Dependent Travel Assistance is available year-round, but many apply shortly after the Spring and Fall semesters, so try to provide 30 days of wiggle room when submitting the application. SDT allows for a command sponsored dependent of a military member to get a round-trip plane ticket for free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 14:57
|Photo ID:
|3227992
|VIRIN:
|160715-F-LQ965-015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sending a dependent to school? You could get free travel., by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT