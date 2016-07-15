(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sending a dependent to school? You could get free travel.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Johnson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Student Dependent Travel Assistance is available year-round, but many apply shortly after the Spring and Fall semesters, so try to provide 30 days of wiggle room when submitting the application. SDT allows for a command sponsored dependent of a military member to get a round-trip plane ticket for free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2016
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 14:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sending a dependent to school? You could get free travel., by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Finance
    Student
    Travel

