The 377 Medical Group is in the process of undergoing a facelift. Delivering healthcare to over 13,000 patients and 40,000 beneficiaries, these new renovations were put in place to update facility conditions, assist in infection control and provide customers with the most comfortable and hygienic hospital visits possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nigel Sandridge)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 12:48
|Photo ID:
|3227686
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-QO662-0006
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Group continues to receive facelift, by SrA Nigel Sandridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
