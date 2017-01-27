(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Group continues to receive facelift

    Medical Group continues to receive facelift

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nigel Sandridge 

    377th Air Base Wing

    The 377 Medical Group is in the process of undergoing a facelift. Delivering healthcare to over 13,000 patients and 40,000 beneficiaries, these new renovations were put in place to update facility conditions, assist in infection control and provide customers with the most comfortable and hygienic hospital visits possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nigel Sandridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:48
    Photo ID: 3227686
    VIRIN: 170127-F-QO662-0006
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Group continues to receive facelift, by SrA Nigel Sandridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

