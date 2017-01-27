Medical Group continues to receive facelift

The 377 Medical Group is in the process of undergoing a facelift. Delivering healthcare to over 13,000 patients and 40,000 beneficiaries, these new renovations were put in place to update facility conditions, assist in infection control and provide customers with the most comfortable and hygienic hospital visits possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nigel Sandridge)

