Calera, Ala., native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine

Rct. John W. Killingsworth, a 20-year-old native of Calera, Ala., is currently training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in hopes of earning the title United States Marine. Killingsworth, is training with Platoon 1002, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, and is scheduled to graduate Dec. 16, 2016. “I wanted to continue my family tradition and it has been a long life dream,” said Killingsworth, who graduated Calera High School in 2015. Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 13 weeks of rigorous training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of males and 100 percent of females in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

