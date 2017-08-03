Paul Bettit, a heavy mobile equipment repairman at the U.S. Army Reserve's equipment concentration site 27 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, works on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. Mechanics at ECS 27 are busy preparing vehicles and equipment for the 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise, happening later this month.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 14:45
|Photo ID:
|3222252
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|BEACHWOOD, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mechanics prepare for Warrior Exercise, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
