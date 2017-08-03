Paul Bettit, a heavy mobile equipment repairman at the U.S. Army Reserve's equipment concentration site 27 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, works on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. Mechanics at ECS 27 are busy preparing vehicles and equipment for the 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise, happening later this month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 14:45 Photo ID: 3222252 VIRIN: 170308-A-GJ885-001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.29 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Hometown: BEACHWOOD, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mechanics prepare for Warrior Exercise, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.