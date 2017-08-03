(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mechanics prepare for Warrior Exercise

    Mechanics prepare for Warrior Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Paul Bettit, a heavy mobile equipment repairman at the U.S. Army Reserve's equipment concentration site 27 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, works on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. Mechanics at ECS 27 are busy preparing vehicles and equipment for the 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise, happening later this month.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mechanics prepare for Warrior Exercise, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

