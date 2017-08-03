Legalman 2nd Class James J. Downs, from Pocahontas, Ark., used cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of an elderly man who had collapsed at Saint Elizabeth Church in Aiea, Hawaii March 5. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017
Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US
This work, PACOM Sailor Rescues Elderly Man Using CPR, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.