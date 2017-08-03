(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACOM Sailor Rescues Elderly Man Using CPR

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    U.S. Pacific Command

    Legalman 2nd Class James J. Downs, from Pocahontas, Ark., used cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of an elderly man who had collapsed at Saint Elizabeth Church in Aiea, Hawaii March 5. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 20:48
    Photo ID: 3221119
    VIRIN: 170308-N-WY954-017
    Resolution: 3902x3122
    Size: 985.42 KB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 
    Hometown: POCAHONTAS, AR, US
    life-saving
    civilian
    Honolulu
    CPR
    U.S. Pacific Command
    legal
    cardiopulmonary resuscitation
    staff judge advocate
    Sailor
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    military
    Aiea
    legalman
    Camp H.M. Smith
    Pocahontas Arkansas

