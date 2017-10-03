Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., March 10. The Battle Color Detachment is a ceremonial unit featuring the Silent Drill Platoon, the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the official Marine Corps Color Guard. The Battle Color Detachment is based out of Marine Barracks Washington D.C., also known as “8th and I." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brytani Wheeler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 20:28 Photo ID: 3221035 VIRIN: 170310-M-OL895-010 Resolution: 2752x4087 Size: 3.61 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar, by Sgt Brytani Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.