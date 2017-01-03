(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RHC-P leads facilitation of NIMS workshop at MEDCOM

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The first Army Medicine level Not in My Squad (NIMS) workshop session facilitated by Regional Health Command-Pacific’s SHARP program manager took place March 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas. Participants gathered from nearly every geographical location in the Army. Soldiers from the rank of sergeant to sergeant first class, assigned to Public Health Command-Europe, Irwin Army Community Hospital, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, Madigan Army Medical Center, Keller Army Community Hospital, Public Health Command-Pacific and 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) discuss approaches to combatting sexual assault during a workshop session.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 18:42
    Edmondson
    AMEDD
    NIMS
    RHC-P
    Not in My Squad
    Regional Health Command-Pacific
    Army Medicince

