The first Army Medicine level Not in My Squad (NIMS) workshop session facilitated by Regional Health Command-Pacific’s SHARP program manager took place March 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas. Participants gathered from nearly every geographical location in the Army. Soldiers from the rank of sergeant to sergeant first class, assigned to Public Health Command-Europe, Irwin Army Community Hospital, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, Madigan Army Medical Center, Keller Army Community Hospital, Public Health Command-Pacific and 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) discuss approaches to combatting sexual assault during a workshop session.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 18:42
|Photo ID:
|3220748
|VIRIN:
|170301-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|5312x2988
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RHC-P leads facilitation of NIMS workshop at MEDCOM, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
RHC-P leads facilitation of NIMS workshop at MEDCOM
LEAVE A COMMENT