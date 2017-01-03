The first Army Medicine level Not in My Squad (NIMS) workshop session facilitated by Regional Health Command-Pacific’s SHARP program manager took place March 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas. Participants gathered from nearly every geographical location in the Army. Soldiers from the rank of sergeant to sergeant first class, assigned to Public Health Command-Europe, Irwin Army Community Hospital, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, Madigan Army Medical Center, Keller Army Community Hospital, Public Health Command-Pacific and 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) discuss approaches to combatting sexual assault during a workshop session.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 18:42 Photo ID: 3220748 VIRIN: 170301-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 5312x2988 Size: 1.84 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RHC-P leads facilitation of NIMS workshop at MEDCOM, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.