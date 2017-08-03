I MEF kicks off its Active Duty Fund Drive

A Marine reads the information provided by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. The NMCRS offices raised more than $3.4 million, which benefitted over 6,200 Marines and sailors serving within I Marine Expeditionary Force and continues to help Marines and their families with financial and emergency aid all over the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)

