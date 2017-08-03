(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I MEF kicks off its Active Duty Fund Drive

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Pvt. Robert Bliss 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine reads the information provided by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. The NMCRS offices raised more than $3.4 million, which benefitted over 6,200 Marines and sailors serving within I Marine Expeditionary Force and continues to help Marines and their families with financial and emergency aid all over the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF kicks off its Active Duty Fund Drive, by Pvt Robert Bliss, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

