A Marine reads the information provided by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. The NMCRS offices raised more than $3.4 million, which benefitted over 6,200 Marines and sailors serving within I Marine Expeditionary Force and continues to help Marines and their families with financial and emergency aid all over the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 18:37
|Photo ID:
|3220698
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-WY208-007
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I MEF kicks off its Active Duty Fund Drive, by Pvt Robert Bliss, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
I MEF kicks off its Active Duty Fund Drive
LEAVE A COMMENT