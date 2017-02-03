(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of Beale: SSgt Christina Ott

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tommy Wilbourn 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    "My role model is my dad. He retired from the Navy and if it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't have joined the military. He's extremely optimistic and it's something I strive to be every day. He tells me there's always a bright side to everything. My dad has always been respectful towards my mom. She never pumps her own gas because he does it for her. I love that he's so chivalrous. His actions make me want to be a better woman and a better person."

    Staff Sgt. Christina Ott, 9th Medical Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of family health

    Hometown: Santa Rita, Guam

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Beale: SSgt Christina Ott, by A1C Tommy Wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Women's History Month
    Faces of Beale

