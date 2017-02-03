Faces of Beale: SSgt Christina Ott

"My role model is my dad. He retired from the Navy and if it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't have joined the military. He's extremely optimistic and it's something I strive to be every day. He tells me there's always a bright side to everything. My dad has always been respectful towards my mom. She never pumps her own gas because he does it for her. I love that he's so chivalrous. His actions make me want to be a better woman and a better person."
Staff Sgt. Christina Ott, 9th Medical Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of family health
Hometown: Santa Rita, Guam
