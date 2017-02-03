"My role model is my dad. He retired from the Navy and if it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't have joined the military. He's extremely optimistic and it's something I strive to be every day. He tells me there's always a bright side to everything. My dad has always been respectful towards my mom. She never pumps her own gas because he does it for her. I love that he's so chivalrous. His actions make me want to be a better woman and a better person."



Staff Sgt. Christina Ott, 9th Medical Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of family health



Hometown: Santa Rita, Guam

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 17:44 Photo ID: 3220695 VIRIN: 170302-F-GX009-001 Resolution: 5020x3260 Size: 10.89 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Beale: SSgt Christina Ott, by A1C Tommy Wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.