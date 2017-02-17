(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hearty about healthy hearts

    Hearty about healthy hearts

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center beneficiaries pick up information regarding healthy eating, weight management, stress management and eliminating tobacco use, during an information event at The Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, Feb. 17. February is designated as American Heart Month and promotes healthy life choices to combat heart disease, the United States’ leading cause of death.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 17:34
    Photo ID: 3220675
    VIRIN: 170217-A-EK666-0003
    Resolution: 2865x2046
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hearty about healthy hearts, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hearty about healthy hearts

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Veterans
    Soldiers
    Army
    Army Medicine
    WBAMC
    William Beamont Army Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT