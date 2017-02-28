Col. Schiess discusses water investigation updates

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Doug Schiess, 21st Space Wing commander, briefs U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn’s district director, Dale Anderson, on the wing’s investigation of potential water contamination here Feb. 28, 2017. Schiess updated Anderson and U.S. Senator Cory Gardner’s Pike Peak Office Regional Director Samantha Gunther on the Air Force’s plans to mitigate potential PFOA/PFOS contamination to the public. The Air Force funded $4.1 million to assist the community by installing water purification units to local resident’s wells; working with Fountain, Security and Widefield water purveyors for filtration solutions; and providing bottled water to many affected citizens. Also discussed was the Air Force’s progress in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act investigation process to determine where the contamination may be coming from. Local congressional staff are briefed on a regular basis on a variety of installation issues so they can keep their Washington, D.C. leadership informed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Philip Carter)

