170308-N-FI568-005
PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 8, 2017) Capt. Bill Lintz, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training, speaks to students in the Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC) at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. CWOBC provides new accession officers with the skills necessary for initial assignments in the areas of signals intelligence, electronic warfare and cyberspace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 12:24
|Photo ID:
|3219858
|VIRIN:
|170308-N-FI568-005
|Resolution:
|4109x2739
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course, by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT