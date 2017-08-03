(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course

    Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170308-N-FI568-005
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 8, 2017) Capt. Bill Lintz, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training, speaks to students in the Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC) at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. CWOBC provides new accession officers with the skills necessary for initial assignments in the areas of signals intelligence, electronic warfare and cyberspace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 12:24
    Photo ID: 3219858
    VIRIN: 170308-N-FI568-005
    Resolution: 4109x2739
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course, by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    cryptology
    information warfare
    CIWT
    center for information warfare training
    iwtc corry station
    capt lintz
    cwobc

