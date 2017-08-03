170308-N-FI568-005

PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 8, 2017) Capt. Bill Lintz, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training, speaks to students in the Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC) at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. CWOBC provides new accession officers with the skills necessary for initial assignments in the areas of signals intelligence, electronic warfare and cyberspace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 12:24 Photo ID: 3219858 VIRIN: 170308-N-FI568-005 Resolution: 4109x2739 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course, by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.