    House reps visit Fort Campbell, Poppas talks readiness

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. William White 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander, speaks to Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, Rep. William "Mac" Thornberry, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Rep. Diane Black, Chairman of the House Budget Committee about logistical and manning challenges in the brigade due to sequestration during a tour Mar. 7, 2017 at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. The congressmen visited multiple facilities on Ft. Campbell to see how the division has been affected by sequestration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William White, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 11:53
    Photo ID: 3219813
    VIRIN: 170307-A-QD273-012
    Resolution: 3804x2536
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House reps visit Fort Campbell, Poppas talks readiness, by SGT William White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Congress
    101st Airborne Division
    Air Assault
    Readiness

