House reps visit Fort Campbell, Poppas talks readiness

Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander, speaks to Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, Rep. William "Mac" Thornberry, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Rep. Diane Black, Chairman of the House Budget Committee about logistical and manning challenges in the brigade due to sequestration during a tour Mar. 7, 2017 at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. The congressmen visited multiple facilities on Ft. Campbell to see how the division has been affected by sequestration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William White, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs)

