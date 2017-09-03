Coast Guard rescues 2 missing jet skiers in Tampa Bay

A 29-foot Response Boat Small-II boat crew from Station St. Petersburg, Florida, moors at Gandy Boat Ramp, Tampa, Florida, Thursday, March 9, 2017. The boat crew rescued two jet skiers after they went missing in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

