    Coast Guard rescues 2 missing jet skiers in Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A 29-foot Response Boat Small-II boat crew from Station St. Petersburg, Florida, moors at Gandy Boat Ramp, Tampa, Florida, Thursday, March 9, 2017. The boat crew rescued two jet skiers after they went missing in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 09:41
    Photo ID: 3219580
    VIRIN: 170310-G-G0107-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 227.07 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 missing jet skiers in Tampa Bay, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

