    Victory Tower

    Victory Tower

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain candidates in the Basic Officer Leaders Course rappel down Victory Tower under the watchful eye of the Soldiers of the 104th Training Division (LT). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2015
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3217260
    VIRIN: 150529-A-OY832-006
    Resolution: 3239x2754
    Size: 915.22 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victory Tower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Reserve

