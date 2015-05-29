Chaplain candidates in the Basic Officer Leaders Course rappel down Victory Tower under the watchful eye of the Soldiers of the 104th Training Division (LT). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton)
|05.29.2015
|03.09.2017 13:47
|3217260
|150529-A-OY832-006
|3239x2754
|915.22 KB
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, Victory Tower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
