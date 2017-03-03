Cpl. Callahan Brown sits atop an aircraft that’s undergoing maintenance at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Mar 3. Brown is currently a full time student at Coastal Carolina Community College and plans to commission to become an officer when she becomes a sergeant or completes her degree. Brown is the adjutant for MALS 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 08:47 Photo ID: 3216506 VIRIN: 170303-M-JQ686-005 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.79 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Among Many: striving for excellence, by LCpl Juan Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.