Cpl. Callahan Brown sits atop an aircraft that’s undergoing maintenance at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Mar 3. Brown is currently a full time student at Coastal Carolina Community College and plans to commission to become an officer when she becomes a sergeant or completes her degree. Brown is the adjutant for MALS 26.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 08:47
|Photo ID:
|3216506
|VIRIN:
|170303-M-JQ686-005
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One Among Many: striving for excellence, by LCpl Juan Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
One Among Many: striving for excellence
