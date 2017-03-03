(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Among Many: striving for excellence

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal 

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    Cpl. Callahan Brown sits atop an aircraft that’s undergoing maintenance at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Mar 3. Brown is currently a full time student at Coastal Carolina Community College and plans to commission to become an officer when she becomes a sergeant or completes her degree. Brown is the adjutant for MALS 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 08:47
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Among Many: striving for excellence, by LCpl Juan Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps Air Station New River
    MALS 26
    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26

