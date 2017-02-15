(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Fulcrum 2017

    Exercise Fulcrum 2017

    NEW ZEALAND

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5, use the New Zealand Diver Underwater Search System during Exercise Fulcrum in Bland Bay, New Zealand, Feb. 16, 2017. Exercise Fulcrum is a combined-joint exercise that integrates U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines from explosive ordnance disposal mobile units with service members from the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:08
    Photo ID: 3215124
    VIRIN: 170216-N-ON977-0012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: NZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Fulcrum 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Fulcrum 2017 Brings Together EOD Technicians From Various Nations

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    EODMU5"
    EOD
    "Royal New Zealand Navy
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT