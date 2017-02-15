Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5, use the New Zealand Diver Underwater Search System during Exercise Fulcrum in Bland Bay, New Zealand, Feb. 16, 2017. Exercise Fulcrum is a combined-joint exercise that integrates U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines from explosive ordnance disposal mobile units with service members from the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield).
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 19:08
|Photo ID:
|3215124
|VIRIN:
|170216-N-ON977-0012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|NZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Fulcrum 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Exercise Fulcrum 2017 Brings Together EOD Technicians From Various Nations
