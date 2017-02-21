170221-N-NX690-026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) A dolphin rides the bow of dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing (AFFT) study area, which consists of approximately 2.6 million square nautical miles of open waters and designated airspace over the Atlantic Ocean along the eastern coast of North America, in portions of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, at select Navy pier side locations, within port transit channels, near select civilian ports, and in specific inland waters. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, U.S. Fleet Forces Command is currently in the process of preparing an Environmental Impact Statement to reassess the potential environmental impacts associated with conducting safe, yet realistic training for Sailors and testing systems within the AFTT study area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert /Released)

