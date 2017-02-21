(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dolphin Rides the Bow

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    170221-N-NX690-026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) A dolphin rides the bow of dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing (AFFT) study area, which consists of approximately 2.6 million square nautical miles of open waters and designated airspace over the Atlantic Ocean along the eastern coast of North America, in portions of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, at select Navy pier side locations, within port transit channels, near select civilian ports, and in specific inland waters. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, U.S. Fleet Forces Command is currently in the process of preparing an Environmental Impact Statement to reassess the potential environmental impacts associated with conducting safe, yet realistic training for Sailors and testing systems within the AFTT study area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dolphin Rides the Bow, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ship
    Atlantic Ocean
    Dolphin
    U.S. Navy
    bow
    USS Mitscher
    USNS William McLean
    AFTT
    Atlantic Fleet Training and Test

