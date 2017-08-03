A group of Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) officers are preparing to get their heads shaved at Forward Operating Base Oqab, Kabul, Afghanistan, to support a former TAAC-Air member in the fight against childhood cancer. Lt. Col. Jeff “Krusty” Capretto was a C-130 air advisor with the 538th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, Kabul, Afghanistan, from March through September of 2016. Krusty’s good friend’s son is now 11 and has been battling cancer since he was 4. Any of the FOB Oqab participants who receive a donation for “Team Capretto” will have their head shaved on March 16, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 06:38 Photo ID: 3213103 VIRIN: 170308-F-BY961-001 Resolution: 1828x2463 Size: 701.42 KB Location: AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Capretto, by Capt. Jason Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.