    Team Capretto

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jason Smith 

    438th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A group of Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) officers are preparing to get their heads shaved at Forward Operating Base Oqab, Kabul, Afghanistan, to support a former TAAC-Air member in the fight against childhood cancer. Lt. Col. Jeff “Krusty” Capretto was a C-130 air advisor with the 538th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, Kabul, Afghanistan, from March through September of 2016. Krusty’s good friend’s son is now 11 and has been battling cancer since he was 4. Any of the FOB Oqab participants who receive a donation for “Team Capretto” will have their head shaved on March 16, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 06:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Capretto, by Capt. Jason Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAAC-Air joins former member in fight against childhood cancer

