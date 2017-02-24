Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort

Teamwork unseen by most to impact the vision of many... Army

optical laboratory specialists from the 62 Medical Brigade, 56

Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 166th Medical Detachment (Optometry) and

Naval Hospital Bremerton's opticians assigned to the Optical Support Unit's

Optical Fabrication Shop combined efforts and energy to fabricate essential

eyeglasses for Pacific Partnership 2017 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H

Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).

