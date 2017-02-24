Teamwork unseen by most to impact the vision of many... Army
optical laboratory specialists from the 62 Medical Brigade, 56
Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 166th Medical Detachment (Optometry) and
Naval Hospital Bremerton's opticians assigned to the Optical Support Unit's
Optical Fabrication Shop combined efforts and energy to fabricate essential
eyeglasses for Pacific Partnership 2017 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H
Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).
This work, Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort
