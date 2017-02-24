(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort

    Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Teamwork unseen by most to impact the vision of many... Army
    optical laboratory specialists from the 62 Medical Brigade, 56
    Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 166th Medical Detachment (Optometry) and
    Naval Hospital Bremerton's opticians assigned to the Optical Support Unit's
    Optical Fabrication Shop combined efforts and energy to fabricate essential
    eyeglasses for Pacific Partnership 2017 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H
    Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 13:24
    Photo ID: 3210807
    VIRIN: 170228-N-HU933-016
    Resolution: 1964x1844
    Size: 952.41 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army and Navy Optometry Partnership an Eye Opening Effort

    TAGS

    Optometry
    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    NHB
    PP17
    Pacific Partnership 17
    Optical Support Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT