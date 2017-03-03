(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCENTCOM staff provide HDM training

    USCENTCOM staff provide HDM training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    USCENTCOM staff provide training to civil affairs personnel deploying to the USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR). Participants received detailed instruction on policy and processes, as well as performing a hands-on exercise simulating a real-world scenario. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 08:10
    Photo ID: 3210493
    VIRIN: 170303-F-VG904-001
    Resolution: 463x339
    Size: 28.96 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM staff provide HDM training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HDM program strengthens partnerships and promotes AOR stability

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    disaster relief
    humanitarian
    OHDACA
    mine action
    U.S.Central Command
    HDM program

