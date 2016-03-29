Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

Gina Copello, a quality assurance specialist at the Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Moorestown, New Jersey, deployed in 2015 to Afghanistan. She now boxes for fun and to get in a good workout, but Copello used to box competitively and was part of the first group of women to teach martial arts in the Marine Corps. In 2001 and 2002, she was ranked number six in her weight class by USA Boxing.

