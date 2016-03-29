(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    VALLEY FORGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Gina Copello, a quality assurance specialist at the Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Moorestown, New Jersey, deployed in 2015 to Afghanistan. She now boxes for fun and to get in a good workout, but Copello used to box competitively and was part of the first group of women to teach martial arts in the Marine Corps. In 2001 and 2002, she was ranked number six in her weight class by USA Boxing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Boxing
    DCMA
    Copello

