(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ready to Launch

    Ready to Launch

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Robert Nash 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Members of Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville watch the launch of a tank barge at Trinity Marine Inc., Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2017. Forty-one percent of all the nation’s inspected new construction vessels built in 2016 were produced within Sector Ohio Valley area of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod DeWitz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 12:43
    Photo ID: 3207525
    VIRIN: 170223-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Launch, by CPO Robert Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    barge
    Coast Guard
    river
    new construction
    sector ohio valley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT