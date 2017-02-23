Ready to Launch

Members of Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville watch the launch of a tank barge at Trinity Marine Inc., Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2017. Forty-one percent of all the nation’s inspected new construction vessels built in 2016 were produced within Sector Ohio Valley area of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod DeWitz.

