Members of Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville watch the launch of a tank barge at Trinity Marine Inc., Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2017. Forty-one percent of all the nation’s inspected new construction vessels built in 2016 were produced within Sector Ohio Valley area of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod DeWitz.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 12:43
|Photo ID:
|3207525
|VIRIN:
|170223-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ready to Launch, by CPO Robert Nash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT