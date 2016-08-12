Navy retired Chief Petty Officer Carl Clark, 100, attends the ceremony to rededicate a plaque in honor of his friend, Navy Mess Attendant Second Class Doris "Dorie" Miller, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2016. Miller, who was on the USS West Virginia, was honored for his bravery during Pearl Harbor, becoming the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:11 Photo ID: 3207226 VIRIN: 161208-D-BN624-461 Resolution: 3696x2464 Size: 2.66 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doris Miller's Shipmate Remembers Miller, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.