(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Doris Miller's Shipmate Remembers Miller

    Doris Miller's Shipmate Remembers Miller

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando 

    Defense Media Activity

    Navy retired Chief Petty Officer Carl Clark, 100, attends the ceremony to rededicate a plaque in honor of his friend, Navy Mess Attendant Second Class Doris "Dorie" Miller, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2016. Miller, who was on the USS West Virginia, was honored for his bravery during Pearl Harbor, becoming the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:11
    Photo ID: 3207226
    VIRIN: 161208-D-BN624-461
    Resolution: 3696x2464
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doris Miller's Shipmate Remembers Miller, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Cross
    Pearl Harbor
    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    USS West Virginia
    Navy retired Chief Petty Officer Carl Clark
    Navy Mess Attendant Second Class Doris "Dorie" Miller

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT