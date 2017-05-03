(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    181 IW New Lieutenant

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Schulze 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Josh Scherschel pins on lieutenant bars after completing his officer board March 5, 2017, at the 181st Intelligence Wing. Scherschel will serve as the 181 IW Assistant Staff Judge Advocate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kevin D. Schulze)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181 IW New Lieutenant, by A1C Kevin Schulze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

