U.S. Air Force Captains Marissa Strauss and Tyler Branyan, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, conduct a preflight check prior to a sortie Feb. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 909th ARS supported the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) with training and refueling operations during the carrier’s regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:34 Photo ID: 3206343 VIRIN: 170227-F-YW474-009 Resolution: 5622x3748 Size: 15.24 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena 909th ARS refuels USS Carl Vinson Super Hornets and Growlers, by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.