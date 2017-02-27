(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena 909th ARS refuels USS Carl Vinson Super Hornets and Growlers

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captains Marissa Strauss and Tyler Branyan, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, conduct a preflight check prior to a sortie Feb. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 909th ARS supported the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) with training and refueling operations during the carrier’s regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:34
    Photo ID: 3206343
    VIRIN: 170227-F-YW474-009
    Resolution: 5622x3748
    Size: 15.24 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena 909th ARS refuels USS Carl Vinson Super Hornets and Growlers, by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

