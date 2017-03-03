Gen. Lengyel attends Nevada Air National Guard Leadership Summit

Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke on the influence leadership has on force development during the first Nevada National Guard Leadership Summit hosted March 3, 2017 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, Reno, Nev. The Leadership Summit included various speakers from local businesses, universities and military professions.

