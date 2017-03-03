(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Lengyel attends Nevada Air National Guard Leadership Summit

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152 Airlift Wing

    Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke on the influence leadership has on force development during the first Nevada National Guard Leadership Summit hosted March 3, 2017 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, Reno, Nev. The Leadership Summit included various speakers from local businesses, universities and military professions.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:52
    Photo ID: 3205546
    VIRIN: 170303-Z-YH660-141
    Resolution: 2385x1584
    Size: 784.85 KB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Lengyel attends Nevada Air National Guard Leadership Summit, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Summit
    Nevada Air National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    Chief National Guard Bureau
    152nd Airlift Wing
    Gen. Joseph Lengyel

