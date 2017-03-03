U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lothrop, an air transportation standardization and evaluations program lead evaluator with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, poses for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 3, 2017. Lothrop’s task as quality assurance is to ensure personnel within his squadron are performing their duties as they are intended. A key part of his job, Lothrop's sense of integrity and service also made local headlines after stopping a robbery in progress while on leave in Dover, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
This work, A gut reaction; Air mobility Airman stops robbery in progress, by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A gut reaction; Air mobility Airman stops robbery in progress
