A gut reaction; Air mobility Airman stops robbery in progress

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lothrop, an air transportation standardization and evaluations program lead evaluator with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, poses for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 3, 2017. Lothrop’s task as quality assurance is to ensure personnel within his squadron are performing their duties as they are intended. A key part of his job, Lothrop's sense of integrity and service also made local headlines after stopping a robbery in progress while on leave in Dover, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

