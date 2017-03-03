(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A gut reaction; Air mobility Airman stops robbery in progress

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lothrop, an air transportation standardization and evaluations program lead evaluator with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, poses for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Mar. 3, 2017. Lothrop’s task as quality assurance is to ensure personnel within his squadron are performing their duties as they are intended. A key part of his job, Lothrop's sense of integrity and service also made local headlines after stopping a robbery in progress while on leave in Dover, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 04:05
    Photo ID: 3204321
    VIRIN: 170303-F-SB162-0001
    Resolution: 4164x6458
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: DOVER, DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A gut reaction; Air mobility Airman stops robbery in progress, by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

