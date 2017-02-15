(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Father and son follow similar paths at NSWC PHD

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by J.W. Marcum 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Jody Sawyer began working at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in May 2015. Sawyer serves as tactical fleet interface for Air Dominance Department’s Weapons Systems Integration Division.(U.S. Navy Photo by Esthela McKenzie/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 18:44
    VIRIN: 170215-N-XK733-0009
    This work, Father and son follow similar paths at NSWC PHD, by J.W. Marcum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    A Legacy Comes Full Circle at NSWC PHD

    #aegis
    #nswcphd

