Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, test fire a Reduced Range Practice Rocket at the Hayes Hill Firing Point on Lewis Main Sept. 27. The test firing was to gather sound data from 19 on- and off-base sensors. (Sgt. Jorge Higuera, 17th Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 17:41
|Photo ID:
|3203710
|VIRIN:
|160927-A-ZZ999-007
|Resolution:
|600x288
|Size:
|33.46 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, No rocket firings, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
No rocket firings in JBLM’s future, for now
