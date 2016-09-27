(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    No rocket firings

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2016

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, test fire a Reduced Range Practice Rocket at the Hayes Hill Firing Point on Lewis Main Sept. 27. The test firing was to gather sound data from 19 on- and off-base sensors. (Sgt. Jorge Higuera, 17th Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2016
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 17:41
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    No rocket firings in JBLM’s future, for now

    HIMARS
    environment
    artillery
    RRPR

