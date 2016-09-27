No rocket firings

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, test fire a Reduced Range Practice Rocket at the Hayes Hill Firing Point on Lewis Main Sept. 27. The test firing was to gather sound data from 19 on- and off-base sensors. (Sgt. Jorge Higuera, 17th Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs)

