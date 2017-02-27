(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Week in the Life 2017

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Dean Fletcher, an electrician's mate assigned to Coast Guard Base Alameda, operates a scissor lift in the Base Alameda facilities branch workshop in Alameda, Calif., Feb. 27, 2017. Electrician's mates are responsible for the installation, maintenance, repair and management of electrical and electronic equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 15:17
    VIRIN: 170227-G-LS785-001
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Week in the Life 2017, by PO3 Sarah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    facilities
    coast guard island
    electrician's mate
    EM
    base alameda

    • LEAVE A COMMENT