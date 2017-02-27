Petty Officer 3rd Class Dean Fletcher, an electrician's mate assigned to Coast Guard Base Alameda, operates a scissor lift in the Base Alameda facilities branch workshop in Alameda, Calif., Feb. 27, 2017. Electrician's mates are responsible for the installation, maintenance, repair and management of electrical and electronic equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson.)
This work, A Week in the Life 2017, by PO3 Sarah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
