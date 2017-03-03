Dover grad promotes

A 1988 graduate of Dover Area High School who is serving at U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, was selected earlier this month for promotion to the rank of Colonel (O-6) in the U.S. Air Force.
|03.03.2017
|03.03.2017 13:35
|DOVER, PA, US
