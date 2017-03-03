(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover grad promotes

    Dover grad promotes

    DOVER, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dennis Herring 

    U.S. Cyber Command

    A 1988 graduate of Dover Area High School who is serving at U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, was selected earlier this month for promotion to the rank of Colonel (O-6) in the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 13:35
    Photo ID: 3202930
    VIRIN: 170303-N-JP302-011
    Resolution: 768x960
    Size: 113.63 KB
    Location: DOVER, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover grad promotes, by CPO Dennis Herring, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Cyber
    USAF Colonel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT