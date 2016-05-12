(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pearl Harbor Survivor Recalls Attack

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2016

    "Screaming aircraft [and] moments later, a terrible explosion," Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder recalls about the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attack on the island of Oahu began. Here, Holder is seen after the 75th anniversary commemoration at Wheeler Army Airfield that honored the more than 30 people killed there in the Japanese attack, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2016. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

    Pearl Harbor Survivor: 'God, Please Don’t Let Me Die in This Ditch'

    Pearl Harbor
    Wheeler Army Airfield
    #ph75

