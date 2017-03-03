(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Women's History Month - Making WAVES in the U.S. Navy

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Donna M Cipolloni 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (March 3, 2017) - An undated photo from the personal collection of Alice Virginia Benzie, a Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) Sailor stationed at NAS Patuxent River in the 1940's, shows WAVES standing in formation at NAS Patuxent River outside the hangars.
    By the time recruiting ended in 1945, the WAVES boasted a force of 86,000 enlisted and more than 8,000 female officers -- around 2.5 percent of the Navy;s total strength at the time.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 08:01
    Photo ID: 3201901
    VIRIN: 170303-O-OH551-950
    Resolution: 1200x548
    Size: 86.87 KB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month - Making WAVES in the U.S. Navy, by Donna M Cipolloni, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    WAVES
    NAS
    Patuxent River
    Navy
    Sailor
    Women's History Month
    WWII

