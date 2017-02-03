(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason

    NY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason, a member of the New York Army National Guard Medical Command, drives to drills in New York from North Carolina. Now Mason, age 55, is competiting in the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. ( Photo courtesy Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason)

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1,400 mile round trip commute doesn't keep this NY Army National Guard Soldier away from his unit

    New York Army National Guard
    Medical Command.
    commute
    Jeff Mason

    • LEAVE A COMMENT