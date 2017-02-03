New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason, a member of the New York Army National Guard Medical Command, drives to drills in New York from North Carolina. Now Mason, age 55, is competiting in the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. ( Photo courtesy Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Mason)
1,400 mile round trip commute doesn't keep this NY Army National Guard Soldier away from his unit
