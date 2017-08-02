NEW YORK – Nike, a station dog, rests aboard a response boat while the crew runs drills at Coast Guard Station Jones Beach on February 8, 2017. The station is one of the oldest on Long Island and their area of responsibility extends from East Rockaway Inlet to Gilgo Beach, including Jones Inlet and the associated back-bay waters of southern Nassau County. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 14:20
|Photo ID:
|3199979
|VIRIN:
|170208-G-SG988-455
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Jones Beach, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
