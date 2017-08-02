NEW YORK – Nike, a station dog, rests aboard a response boat while the crew runs drills at Coast Guard Station Jones Beach on February 8, 2017. The station is one of the oldest on Long Island and their area of responsibility extends from East Rockaway Inlet to Gilgo Beach, including Jones Inlet and the associated back-bay waters of southern Nassau County. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:20 Photo ID: 3199979 VIRIN: 170208-G-SG988-455 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FREEPORT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Jones Beach, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.