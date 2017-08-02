(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Station Jones Beach

    Coast Guard Station Jones Beach

    FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – Nike, a station dog, rests aboard a response boat while the crew runs drills at Coast Guard Station Jones Beach on February 8, 2017. The station is one of the oldest on Long Island and their area of responsibility extends from East Rockaway Inlet to Gilgo Beach, including Jones Inlet and the associated back-bay waters of southern Nassau County. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:20
    Photo ID: 3199979
    VIRIN: 170208-G-SG988-455
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FREEPORT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Jones Beach, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Long Island
    NY
    Pet
    Station Dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT