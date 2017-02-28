Calculating your future

The Blended Retirement System combines servicemember’s traditional legacy retirement pension with distributions from the Thrift Savings Plan, creating a portable retirement option. The BRS will grandfather in servicemembers serving as of December 2017 under the legacy retirement system. No one currently serving will be automatically switched to the BRS, according the DoD’s Military Compensation website. (U.S. Air Force illustration/Staff Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
