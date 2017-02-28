(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raising the voice of the unheard

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Denewellis 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Department of Defense, Air Force and Sexual Assault Prevention Response teams are working to make male victims more comfortable to report with such a vast variety of support options such as SAPR Victim’s Advocate, the Special Victim’s Counsel, Chaplains and others. To request services or information from the Spangdhalem Air Base, Germany, SAPR office, please contact 0656561-7272. That number is manned 24/7. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sarah Denewellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 03:43
    Photo ID: 3199389
    VIRIN: 170301-F-QO750-001
    Resolution: 2575x1713
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raising the voice of the unheard, by SrA Sarah Denewellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

