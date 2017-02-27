Airman 1st Class Derek J. King, a 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, receives the February Chief’s Choice Award from Senior Master Sgt. Brian James McRory, the 311th AMU assistant superintendent, Feb. 27, 2017, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:55
|Photo ID:
|3197815
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-ZW329-002
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, February 2017 Chief's Choice Award, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
February 2017 Chief's Choice Award -- A1C Derek J. King
