    February 2017 Chief's Choice Award

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airman 1st Class Derek J. King, a 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, receives the February Chief’s Choice Award from Senior Master Sgt. Brian James McRory, the 311th AMU assistant superintendent, Feb. 27, 2017, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 15:55
    Photo ID: 3197815
    VIRIN: 170227-F-ZW329-002
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: BRUNSWICK, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 2017 Chief's Choice Award, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    February 2017 Chief's Choice Award -- A1C Derek J. King

    Chief

