February 2017 Chief's Choice Award

Airman 1st Class Derek J. King, a 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, receives the February Chief’s Choice Award from Senior Master Sgt. Brian James McRory, the 311th AMU assistant superintendent, Feb. 27, 2017, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

