Seaman Nina Bowen shows some love to Chief Bert, Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina's mascot, near the boathouse at the station Feb. 17, 2017. Chief Bert is a retired explosive detection dog who worked for six years with the Maritime Safety and Security Team in Gavelston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:51
|Photo ID:
|3197807
|VIRIN:
|170217-G-LS819-1001
|Resolution:
|5172x3145
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Bert of Station Elizabeth City, NC, by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT