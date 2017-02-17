(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief Bert of Station Elizabeth City, NC

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Seaman Nina Bowen shows some love to Chief Bert, Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina's mascot, near the boathouse at the station Feb. 17, 2017. Chief Bert is a retired explosive detection dog who worked for six years with the Maritime Safety and Security Team in Gavelston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 15:51
    Photo ID: 3197807
    VIRIN: 170217-G-LS819-1001
    Resolution: 5172x3145
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Bert of Station Elizabeth City, NC, by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    German Shepherd
    Elizabeth City
    mascot
    Mid-Atlantic
    D5
    explosive detection dog
    Station Elizabeth City
    Week in the Life 2017
    Chief Bert
    Nina Bowen

