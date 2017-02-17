Seaman Nina Bowen shows some love to Chief Bert, Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina's mascot, near the boathouse at the station Feb. 17, 2017. Chief Bert is a retired explosive detection dog who worked for six years with the Maritime Safety and Security Team in Gavelston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Bert of Station Elizabeth City, NC, by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.