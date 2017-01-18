(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Singapore soldiers

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Ssg. Hugo Baray-Vasquez assigned to Operations Group conducts a National Urban Warfare Center brief to Singapore soldiers at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    This work, Singapore soldiers, by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NUWC
    singapore
    National Urban Warfare Center
    NTC17-03
