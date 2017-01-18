U.S. Army Ssg. Hugo Baray-Vasquez assigned to Operations Group conducts a National Urban Warfare Center brief to Singapore soldiers at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 14:24
|Photo ID:
|3197556
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-HK472-001
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Singapore soldiers, by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
