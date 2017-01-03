Airmen return home from Antarctic

New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing walk away from a C-17 assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, NY on Feb. 1, 2017 as they return home from a deployment to Antarctica . The Airmen were in Antarctica supporting the 29th season of Operation Deep Freeze, the military component of the U.S. Antarctic Program managed by the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara/Released)

