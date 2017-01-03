(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen return home from Antarctic

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing walk away from a C-17 assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, NY on Feb. 1, 2017 as they return home from a deployment to Antarctica . The Airmen were in Antarctica supporting the 29th season of Operation Deep Freeze, the military component of the U.S. Antarctic Program managed by the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 13:55
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen return home from Antarctic, by SMSgt William Gizara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing wraps up 29th year of Antarctic Science Support

    New York Air National Guard
    Antarctica
    109th Airlift Wing Deep Freeze

