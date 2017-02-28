(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Three Cyberspace Support Squadron members were promoted March 1 to the top three enlisted ranks in the Air Force: Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Bush, Senior Master Sgt. Adam Gomez, and Master Sgt. Carol Ann Cardona. The CYSS has 158 personnel, with only 51 enlisted Airmen. Bush is the Cyberspace Security Flight superintendent, Gomez is the Cyberspace Maintenance Flight superintendent, and Cardona is an enterprise technology manager. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maria Castle)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:51
    Photo ID: 3196989
    VIRIN: 170228-F-ES880-008
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Cyberspace Support Squadron members were promoted March 1 to the top three enlisted ranks in the Air Force, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    promotion
    cyber
    Scott AFB
    technology
    CYSS

