Pictured here are Coast Guard Cutter Willow, homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, and Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, drydocked at Coast Guard Yard Baltimore. Both cutters are receiving maintenence and will return to the fleet after maintenance completion. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 10:48
|Photo ID:
|3196876
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-CF771-1001
|Resolution:
|6444x4597
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Willow and Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay in dry dock, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
