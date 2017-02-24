(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Willow and Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay in dry dock

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Pictured here are Coast Guard Cutter Willow, homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, and Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay, homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, drydocked at Coast Guard Yard Baltimore. Both cutters are receiving maintenence and will return to the fleet after maintenance completion. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:48
    Photo ID: 3196876
    VIRIN: 170224-G-CF771-1001
    Resolution: 6444x4597
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Willow and Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay in dry dock, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    curtis bay
    coast guard
    sturgeon bay
    willow
    coast guard yard
    week in the life 2017

