    Coast Guard Dunker

    Coast Guard Dunker

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2016

    Photo by Lt. Natalie Rothman 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    A student at the Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center in Elizabeth City, N.C., trains in the center's underwater egress training, Thursday, April 28, 2016. Coast Guardsmen take this training in order to learn how to safely escape a small boat that has capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Michael McCleary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:20
    Photo ID: 3196765
    VIRIN: 160428-G-CV909-004
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Dunker, by LT Natalie Rothman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Rescue Swimmer
    Coast Guard
    Training
    AST
    ATTC
    FORCECOM
    Force Readiness Command

